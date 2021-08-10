Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Prepping To Play Florence Griffith Joyner

Tiffany Haddish shared details on how she is physically and mentally preparing to portray track and field star Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old actress detailed the process of getting in shape to portray the renowned Olympian.

“This is going to be huge—and my legs are going to be amazing!” said Haddish. “Florence Griffith Joyner was an amazing human being and the more I’m learning about her, the more I’m like ‘Wow!'”

According to the outlet, in 2020, the Girls Trip star had already lost about 50 lbs. She shared how the weight loss has impacted her for the better, resulting in a happier outlook on life.

“First of all, it feels good to be able to wear a two-piece and not feel like, ‘Oh, I got to put a whole sarong on and a very large coverup, coverall situation. It feels good to be able to be free,” shared the comedian. “And the main thing about the whole transformation is my knees feel like they’re happy. And when my legs is happy, Tiffany’s happy.”

Haddish is not only the star of the biopic but is also set to produce the film with Game1 Co-CEOs Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou. Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will also serve as a producer and creative consultant for the project.

“I am so elated to team up with Game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Al Joyner according to VIBE. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure—she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

As far as emulating Flo-Jo’s signature style, Haddish has also started to adopt the record-setting runner’s aesthetic.

“Yeah. I have tried on some of the outfits and I must say, I look pretty darn good in them,” she shared “I had the long nails over the summer. We don’t have long nails right now because there’s a lot of typing that I’m doing; I’m in the process of writing my next book. So we need the fingertips so we can move quickly on the keyboard, but the nails will be back sooner than later.”