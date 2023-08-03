Tiffany Haddish Sued In $1M Defamation Lawsuit By Mother Of Siblings From Inappropriate Skits

Tiffany Haddish is being sued by her ex-friend, Trizah Morris, for defamation of character following her children’s 2022 lawsuit against the actress for alleged child sexual abuse. Last year, the siblings dropped the suit against actors/comedians Haddish and Aries Spears after accusing the two of grooming them as children for inappropriate comedy skits.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Haddish became close with Trizah’s family in 2011, as her children once referred to the Girls Trip star as “Auntie Tiff.” Morris claimed that in 2014 and 2015, Haddish “groomed and solicited” the minors to “perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate” material.

Additionally, Morris accused the entertainers of defaming her when they both accused her of trying to extort them for money. Last year, Haddish’s lawyer claimed, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” he added. “Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Morris also claimed that both Haddish and Spears slandered her name, character, integrity, morals, and ethical values in an effort to distract from their own behavior. Per outlet, Morris also feels that because of the comedians alleged slander of her, her name was further defamed by the media.

Per legal documents, Morris stated that she contacted Haddish and Spears’ attorneys earlier this year, respectively, asking them to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.

Tiffany Haddish attends the red carpet premiere for Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In response, Morris claimed that Haddish called her in March and told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

However, according to Morris, Haddish didn’t keep her word as she allegedly spoke ill of her to a reporter following their conversation. The mother of the siblings claims to have suffered personally, academically, professionally, mentally, and financially.

On the flipside, Haddish has been focused on creating a music career for herself, as she recently performed two unreleased songs at Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards’ after party.

In a video caught by TMZ, the Los Angeles native performed one song that she has with Lil Jon and the other with E-40. “So I wanna share this song with ya’ll,” the 43-year-old started before playing the songs. “It ain’t out yet — this is an exclusive.”

Watch the video below: