Tiffany Haddish Shares Two Unreleased Tracks With E-40 And Lil Jon

Tiffany Haddish is not only known for her comedy and acting skills, but she’s a rapper, too!

Haddish has returned to the mic as she previewed new music on Tuesday night (June 27), after Hollywood Unlocked‘s 2023 Impact Awards. While moderating the afterparty following Halle and Chlöe Bailey, Babyface and more being honored, the Girl’s Trip actress surprised guests with two new songs.

In a video caught by TMZ, the Los Angeles-native performed one song that she has with Lil Jon and the other with E-40. “So I wanna share this song with ya’ll,” the 43-year-old started before playing the songs. “It ain’t out yet — this is an exclusive.”

Watch the video below:

Although the Hollywood star has never released an album before, she’s teased singles in the past. Haddish has worked with Snoop Dogg, Jada Pinkett Smith, Begetz and more, and now adds Hip-Hop icons Lil Jon and E-40 to the list

“We gon party til the club close, we gon drink til the club close/ Get f**ked up til the close, stunting on them broke h*es,” Lil Jon raps on the hook. Haddish comes in energetically, “Looking like money and I’m feeling like money/ Let the top down on Sunset, cause it’s sunny/ Pull up to the club, valet open the door/ Treat me like a star, take me through the back door…”

She then switches to a track made for twerking with the Bay-area star.

“Left cheek, left cheek, right cheek, right cheek/ Break that thing down, look over your shoulder,” E-40 spits on the chorus as Haddish raps “All natural, I don’t need a** shots/ Try to touch a bi**h, that’ll get ya a** shot/ Reppin’ for the pretty bi**hes I’m a mascot.”

Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage during the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Image

The crowd rocked with Haddish as they danced along and hyped her up. For those who may not have been in tune with her music, Haddish guaranteed that “You don’t know this right now, but you’ll know it later.”

Check out Tiffany Haddish performing her two unreleased songs above.