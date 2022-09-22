Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish says she lost several jobs due to the unsavory nature of the lawsuit.

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears.

“I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday.

Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny.

Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in the shocking skit were “alright.” As for Spears, 47, the Girls Trip star says that she doesn’t speak to him, nor does she want to be associated with the Mad TV alum.

The lawsuit stemmed from a disturbing 2014 video in which the comedians allegedly recruited two children to perform inappropriate acts on camera when the accuser known as “Jane Doe” was 14 and her little brother, known as “John Doe,” was 7.

In a detailing of the lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast, the former accuser explained the events that she once claimed took place eight years ago.

“Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,” the lawsuit stated. “At that point,” Jane told the outlet, “I knew a hundred percent what they wanted out of me.”

The lawsuit described Spears allegedly looking on while a “physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable” Jane received this instruction.

“I tried to mimic what they wanted me to mimic, but it still came out just super uncomfortable,” Jane said. “I knew when I left the booth that I didn’t complete what they wanted me to do.”

Haddish paid Jane $100, the lawsuit claimed, before sending her home.

In 2015, Haddish allegedly approached the siblings’ mother with a similar pitch, recruiting Jane’s little brother, John, for another video. Although the comedian allegedly told the family John would be filming a sizzle reel for Nickelodeon, the suit claims the young boy ended up starring in a video posted on Funny or Die’s platform entitled “The Mind of a Pedophile” instead.

On Tuesday (Sept. 21), Jane released a statement addressing her decision to drop the charges against Haddish.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years, and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

As far as Spears, he took to his Instagram with a screenshot of The Shade Room’s report following the dismissal news. He captioned the post, “I HOPE YALL KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY.”