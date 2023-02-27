‘Till’ Actor Jalyn Hall Wants To Keep Bringing History To Life

Proudly clutching his 2023 NAACP Image Award trophy for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture award for Till, actor Jalyn Hall gleefully enjoyed his win. While speaking with VIBE on the award show red carpet, the 16-year-old talent reflected on his career moment.

“It feels great. I love the recognition,” he said on Saturday (Feb. 25). “But more so the recognition of the movie and the message behind it. I’m happy to be here.”

Jalyn Hall, winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture award for “Till” attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

He shared more about what he hopes to contribute to the legacy of Black Hollywood as he adds more projects to his resume.

“I hope to show not only the intelligence and beauty and the power, but also the work ethic and the humanity that we hold,” he said. “Because a lot of times a person’s personality can be changed to fit the standards of Hollywood,” explained Hall. “Just being who you are is the key, it really is. Of course, I’ve got my mom to make sure that I don’t change, and I don’t intend to. But hopefully, that’s what I can bring into the new age.”

Jalyn Hall and Niecy Nash-Betts speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP

The rising talent also revealed the roles he hopes to play in the future.

“The more historical, the better. I love showing historical people in a different light. And also I would love to be a superhero. That’s the kid in me. I want to be a superhero so bad.”

Watch a trailer for Till below.