Timbaland And Justin Timberlake To Curate Music For NFL ‘Monday Night Football’

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City.

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are teaming up to bring their musical talents to the sports world. The award-winning duo will curate music for the NFL’s Monday Night games throughout the league’s 2023-2024 season.

On Monday (Aug. 28), ESPN revealed the news, reporting that the hit-making producer and pop-star will work in tandem with Timbaland’s Beatclub in the creation of the music under the partnership, which will run during promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for select MNF games.

Timbaland and Timberlake will also be releasing a new single, “Keep Going Up,” featuring Nelly Furtado in anticipation of the upcoming slate of music. The song is set for official release on Friday (Sept. 1) and will serve as the backtrack for a promotional spot for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” said ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

Timbaland and Timberlake will curate music for five Monday Night Football matchups during the regular season, as well as the Wild Card and Divisional rounds of the postseason.

See Timbaland and Justin Timberlake’s NFL Monday Night Football music curation schedule below.

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD