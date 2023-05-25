Timbaland Claims “We All Know” R. Kelly Is Still “The King Of R&B”

Timbaland insists that R. Kelly remains “the king of R&B.”

On the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, the host discussed separating art from the artist. He asserted that he appreciates art and can disregard what the artist has done.

The former NFL player then posed the question to Timbo, explicitly asking his thoughts on someone like Kells. Without hesitation, the legendary producer proclaimed that Kelly’s still “the king of R&B; we all know that.”

“And it’s funny, I’m glad you talk about that, because I be having talks…everybody jump when you say R. Kelly’s [name],” he claimed. “I’m like, ‘so we just gonna ignore his music that he gave us, that we all jam to?’ No, we can’t do that. His art is his art, I ain’t gonna bash the man’s art.

“Don’t mix music up with personal. Music is a feeling, it stands alone. Music is something that don’t have no race, it brings people together. It don’t have no drama with it. It is a place of enjoyment; a feeling, so don’t bring drama into music. Leave that outside.”

Timbaland attends the Rihanna Party at The New York Edition on September 10, 2015 in New York City. Loccisano/Getty Images for EDITION

In February 2023, “the king of R&B” was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Kelly was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in Chicago.

Furthermore, a jury found the singer-songwriter guilty in September 2022 after he produced footage of himself sexually abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter.

The controversial crooner is set to concurrently serve 19 out of the 20-year stretch and his 30-year sentence. He was previously convicted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.