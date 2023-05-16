Timbaland Says Jay-Z And Drake Helped Him During His “Darkest Moment”

Timbaland is in a healthier space these days, and he’s thanking two particular people for it. The 51-year-old revealed Jay-Z and Drake helped him in his darkest moment, leading to him eventually overcoming his drug addiction.

The GRAMMY winner stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay on Monday (May 15) and opened up about his OxyContin addiction, revealing that he took up to 160 milligrams per day. “Everybody that I know who done that have died, so I think I even died at one point in time,” Timbo recounted. “I had an out-of-body experience where I was laying in the bed, and I saw myself laying in the bed. From that point on, God has changed my mind, and I didn’t go to a doctor. I did it cold turkey.”

Along his journey of recognizing he had a problem and attempting to rehabilitate, his friends took notice as well. “Jay-Z is a prophet,” the Norfolk, Va. producer said. “God sent him. I ain’t never seen nobody like him. Hov actually raised me, and he don’t even know it. He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him. That’s why I had a different bond with Jay when it comes to my music. We was rewriting the Bible, in a way.”

“Even Drake told me,” Timbaland continued. “That’s why I’m like, ‘These guys are special to the world.’ Now, once they give you the information, it’s up to you to use it. I didn’t come out until the darkness, man, and that’s why I say, it’s all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment.”

The “Give It To Me” artist recently revealed that he’s been working on albums with Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott, the former of whom is reportedly finished. “It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us,” he told Variety.

“Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”