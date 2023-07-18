Timbaland Revealed As Top Supporter Of Internet Sensation, Pinkydoll

Timbaland was discovered as Pinkydoll’s most prominent supporter during one of her TikTok streams. On Sunday (July 16), a Twitter user named Chekov posted the revelation, disclosing that Timbaland was one of the Canadian NPC streamer’s biggest donors.

They stated that Timbo, along with producer ATL Jacob, was clocked as contributing the most donations, cash and otherwise, to her page. “Learning that Timbaland and ATL Jacob are the top donators on ‘ice cream so good’ girl’s TikTok lives just did psychic damage,” the Twitter user said, posting a screenshot of her stream.

Pinkydoll confirmed the claim during the same TikTok live show where she broke character to shoutout Timbo when he entered the digital room. “Timbaland, oh!” she exclaimed. “Timbaland in the building, we going to Pluto, wherever you at. Where you at, Timbaland?”

learning that Timbaland and ATL Jacob are the top donators on “ice cream so good” girl’s tiktok lives just did psychic damage pic.twitter.com/DPEGeHi3ma — chekov (@notbigracks) July 16, 2023

And while some people on Twitter were confused and taken aback by his presence in the 19-year-old’s stream, it seems Tim was there for musical purposes. On Monday (July 17), the Virginia mega-producer hit the video-sharing app with a new “cook-up” for his Beat Club series — a beat sampling Pinkydoll’s popular NPC phrases and her reacting to Timbaland supporting her.

The finished product featured a New Jersey-inspired beat with Tim’s signature double-time composition.

As for Pinkydoll, the Canadian TikToker first went viral in mid-July 2023 for her unique NPC streaming concept. During her shows, viewers are able to purchase GIFs in exchange for a reaction from Pinky mimicking the GIF with robotic-like delivery.

NPC is an acronym for “non-playable characters” in video games, historically offering limited dialogue and animations throughout the game. NPCs are usually controlled by the game’s design rather than the player. Pinky has become the most popular NPC streamer on TikTok, quickly amassing at least one million views per upload.