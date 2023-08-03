Tina Knowles Addresses Beyoncé Leaving Lizzo’s Name Out From Recent Performance

Tina Knowles doesn’t play about her family. Following reports that Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers, Beyoncé noticeably didn’t mention the “About Damn Time” singer’s name during a recent performance of “BREAK MY SOUL (QUEENS REMIX).”

The song’s lyrics are, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.” Instead of saying Lizzo’s name, Bey chanted “Badu” numerous times on Tuesday (August 1) in light of comments made about the latter’s style being imitated.

Knowles, 69, rushed to her daughter’s defense when fans pointed out the “sans Lizzo” moment with an Instagram comment that read, “She also didn’t say her own sisters name; y’all should really stop.”

This was not the first time Bey has opted out of saying Lizzo’s name, because older footage from the Renaissance Tour surfaced from the European run.

The incident occurred hours after reports surfaced that Lizzo was being sued by three former employees over claims of sexual harassment.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit read. “Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna Davis] and began pressuring [Davis] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.“

Others have also come forward with similar stories about the Grammy winner, who has since issued a statement regarding the allegations.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” read Lizzo’s statement. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The “Special” singer continued, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

It has since been revealed that Lizzo has retained Marty Singer, who has represented Bill Cosby, Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, Oprah, Eddie Murphy, and more.

Ron Zambrano, who is representing plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez in this case, later released the following statement via email:

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”