Tina Knowles-Lawson Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s marriage has come to an end. On Wednesday (July 26) the mother of two officially filed for divorce from the actor in Los Angeles. USA Today reports that legal documents list the couple’s date of separation as July 25.

The fashion designer listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. According to the outlet, she also asked the court to terminate their ability to award spousal support to either party and to have her name restored to Celestine Knowles.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The couple dated for two years before marrying in April 2015. During a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show last spring, Mama Tina discussed her marriage to the For Colored Girls actor.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God,” she detailed. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship.”

Together, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson founded the WACO Theater Center (Where Art Can Occur) in 2017 in an effort to keep the arts accessible to all. The nonprofit is “dedicated to the empowerment of artists, and people in general” in Los Angeles.

Both public figures were married prior to their union. The How Stella Got Her Groove Back actor and Denise Gordy were married from 1978 to 1989 and share two children, daughter Bianca Lawson and son Ricky Lawson.

The fashion stylist was previously married to Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé, and Solange’s father. The couple divorced in 2011.