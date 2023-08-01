Tina Knowles-Lawson, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King Party Together At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Oprah Winfrey, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Gayle King had a time at the second New Jersey stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. On Monday night (July 31), the three established women danced the night away to Bey’s “Break My Soul” in a video posted by Winfrey.

Winfrey clapped and sang along loudly as the camera panned to Bey’s mom, Knowles-Lawson, who did the same. King also sang the lyrics as she appeared in the clip.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent,” the 69-year-old phenom captioned the clip at MetLife Stadium. “That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it.”

See footage below.

As Beyoncé sang her Renaissance hit, she wore a jeweled hot pink leotard ensemble with matching knee-high boots while strutting down the runway. The tour’s background dancers also complimented Queen Bey with matching hot pink outfits, as they danced behind her.

Knowles-Lawson also posted a video of the trio, along with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, as they all danced to “Cuff It.”

See the clip below.

“We partied till the wheels fell off! #renaissance,” she captioned the video.

Earlier that day, the fashion designer went out to lunch with Solange Knowles and her niece Angie Beyince. The three went to eat in NYC as she joked that she was in Paris.

“At Lunch with these two beauties @solangeknowles @angiebeyince in NYC,” Knowles-Lawson captioned the IG video. “We’re in a little sidewalk cafe in Paris. Not really, just New York City. And it’s not Sex and the City, it’s like lunch in the city.”

“We’re about to get our grub on. Check with you later.”

Take a look at Oprah, Tina, and Gayle all turning up as Beyonce sings “Break My Soul” above.