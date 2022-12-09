Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Pronounced Dead At 62

Ronald Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner, speaks to the congregation with his wife at his side, during a memorial service for singer and musician Ike Turner at the City of Refuge Greater Bethany Community Church, in Gardena.

Tina Turner suffered a huge loss this week as her son, Ronnie, passed away at 62 years old. His wife, Afida, announced his passing early Friday morning (Dec. 9).

“My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post with a carousel of photos of her deceased husband. “Iyour mummy your nurse I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise.”

TMZ reported that law enforcement received an emergency call claiming Ronnie had difficulty breathing, and stopped breathing altogether minutes later. Paramedics attempted CPR upon arrival, but it was unfortunately too late. Though the cause of Ronnie’s death is unknown, he reportedly had many health issues over the years, including cancer.

This death comes just four years after Ronnie Turner’s older brother, Craig, committed suicide by shooting himself at the age of 59.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” Tina Turner told Gayle King in a July 2019 interview. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

Given the well-documented history of the Turner family, specifically Ike Turner’s abuse, and what they have overcome, Ronnie’s death is especially saddening. VIBE extends its sincerest condolences to the Turner family and all of Ronnie’s loved ones.