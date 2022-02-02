Tisha Campbell Claims She Was Almost Abducted And Trafficked While Filming In Texas

While filming her newest project in Texas near South Padre Island, Tisha Campbell shared a terrifying story in which she almost became a victim of human trafficking late last week.

In a caption on Instagram, Campbell explained she recorded the 90-second clip “[because] it [felt] important for ppl to be aware,” clarifying in the video, “this trafficking s**t is real, but they got me f**ked up ’cause I ain’t Gina b***h.”

The 53-year-old continued the caption, writing, “I need for EVERYONE to be overly conscious of themselves and their loved ones. As Toni Rivera says it’s SHOPPING SEASON where traffickers try to snatch ppl up!!! If I wasn’t from Newark boyyyyy… If Tony Rivera hadn’t schooled me and my friends on what to look for, SHIT would’ve been real different […] What’s crazy is I went back to the front desk, the guy that gave me the taxi number wasn’t there. I asked the woman where he was. She looks at the number and says, “why would he give you this number? This isn’t the normal number.” It was a set up fo real.”

Initial reports listed Brownsville, TX as the place of the incident, but both local authorities and Campbell have claimed such reports are inaccurate. South Padre police are investigating the matter.