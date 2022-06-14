Tisha Campbell Says She And Martin Lawrence “Worked Really Hard To Reconnect”

Ahead of the televised Martin show reunion, actress Tisha Campbell opened up about the sitcom’s legacy and the once-troubled relationship between herself and Martin Lawrence. On Monday (June 13), Campbell sat with CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson to speak ahead of the reunion special’s premiere as the comedy celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“We are—we worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and to really, this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” explained Campbell. “And so, we concentrated mostly on that.”

In 1997, PEOPLE magazIne reported Campbell quit the series and filed a lawsuit accusing Lawrence of sexual harassment. She later returned to finish filming the series under terms that included the two actors never being on set together.

“We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen,” shared Lawrence in a 2020 interview with GQ. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

Tisha Campbell attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

During the sit-down with the morning show, Campbell also shared why she thinks the Martin show had an everlasting impact on pop culture.

“I think people really resonated with the fact that we were two young people in love. Two, young Black couples, because all we really had was Claire and Cliff (The Cosby Show). And so, to see two young people trying to figure it out with their friends, I think that’s what really made people really love the show and really embrace it.”

The 53-year-old actress also talked more about joining her former Martin costars to tape the soon-to-air reunion special.

“It was incredible, it was like we were going to start work all over…right then. We were ready to start and everything was going to start working. It was amazing just being with everybody. We were finishing each other’s sentences. We were joking, we were laughing. It was like being on set again.”

The 90-minute Martin reunion special is set to premiere on the streaming platform BET+ on June 16th. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold united for the occasion. Late actor Thomas Mikal Ford will be honored during the program.

Watch a preview below and check out Tisha Campbell’s full interview on CBS Mornings above.