‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb’s 3 Y.O. Great-Niece Drowns In Pool

Earlier this month, a toddler drowned while in Married To Medicine star Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb’s pool. The incident reportedly took place on July 7 at the reality star’s Marietta, Ga., residence.

WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta reported on Monday (July 24) that the tragedy happened weeks ago. Reportedly, the Cobb County police responded to the residence after receiving a call that a three-year-old girl had drowned. By the time police arrived on the scene, firefighters were already trying to resuscitate the child, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the news outlet, two unidentified men told police that they were visiting the residence and were in the pool for about two hours until 8 p.m. The men stated that they then exited the pool, went inside, and ordered pizza before “hanging out” upstairs.

Reportedly, when the men returned downstairs, they noticed a doll-like object floating in the pool, and realized it was the toddler before calling the police.

The child was identified as Aryanna Rice, the great-niece of Webb. It has not been made clear exactly who was present in the home at the time. The police report states Rice had been staying at the residence for a month-long vacation.

According to TMZ, a rep told the outlet, “Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.”

“In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans, and media,” the statement continued. “We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning, as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

Webb posted photos of a child named “Ari” on her Instagram back in April, captioned: “Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today! I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop.”

VIBE sends condolences to Quad Webb and family at this time.