Tommy Davidson Accuses Jamie Foxx Of Being “Mercilessly Mean” To Him On ‘In Living Color’ Set

Comedian Tommy Davidson has revealed a rift between himself and fellow comedian Jamie Foxx, as he says he hasn’t been in contact with his former In Living Color castmate since accusing Foxx of being “mercilessly mean” to him early in their respective careers. Davidson, who detailed the nature of his relationship with Foxx in his memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me, recently spoke with PageSix about his current dealings with Foxx, whom Davidson says has not reached out to him since the book’s release.

“I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson admitted. “I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader. So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

According to Davidson’s memoir, Foxx’s cruel jokes towards him were part of his attempt to impress others on set at Davidon’s expense, and that things almost came to a head between the two due to Foxx’s rough play during a basketball game, nearly causing Davidson to sustain a brutal injury. “If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me,” Davidson wrote. “I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back.”

In addition to their time working together on In Living Color, Davidson and Foxx starred opposite each other in the classic 1997 comedy Booty Call alongside Vivica Fox and Tamala Jones.

Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me is available for purchase here.