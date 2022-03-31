Toni Braxton Reflects On Life After The Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton

Toni Braxton is opening up about how life has been since the passing of her sister, Traci. The R&B star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show for her first interview since her sibling’s death and shed light on her grieving process.

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer first spoke about how much she misses her “snowflake” and revealed that while she loves the rain, Traci loved the snow and passed the morning of a major snowstorm in Virginia. She also shared how her sister has been giving her other signs through nature, showing she’s with her always.

“Her favorite bird was a hummingbird. I saw a hummingbird the other day,” she told Hall. “It kind of flew around me and kind of suspended itself. I was like ‘Traci?’ It made me feel so much better. I felt like she was trying to say hello to me.”

When speaking on her last year of life, Braxton revealed that Traci remained hopeful that she would get better.

“Actually, she had a lot more time than they initially said. She had another six months that she was with us,” she said about her sister’s private battle with esophageal cancer. “So, we got to savor that moment with her.”

The eldest of the Braxton children also mentioned that all of the siblings including their brother, Michael, “rallied” around Traci and were there as she took her final breath.

Braxton also shared why her upcoming film projects are dedicated to her late sister. When speaking about her new role in Lifetime’s Fallen Angels anthology, Toni shared how she spoke to Traci almost daily while filming. Her late sister even encouraged her to not shy away from playing a sexy detective.

“When I look at this project, I think of her with a smile on my face,” Toni shared. “We’re going to dedicate this film—Lifetime and I—to my sister Traci. So, she’ll always be here with us no matter what.”

Despite reports that the Braxtons feel Traci’s husband is “exploiting” her death, a memorial service for the late singer and radio personality is being held today (March 31) and fans can livestream the service.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die airs Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime with Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons airing the following week on Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Toni Braxton’s full interview on the Tamron Hall Show below.