Toni Braxton’s Son Diezel To Attend Howard University and Master P’s Son Hercy Commits To Tenn State

Toni Braxton’s youngest son is ready for a different world. The singer revealed Diezel Braxton-Lewis has graduated high school and will attend Howard University, in Washington D.C. The “Un-break My Heart,” singer shared a heartfelt Instagram post congratulating her son on his accomplishment.

The first photo show’s the 53-year-old musician pecking her son Diezel on the cheek on graduation day. Her eldest child Denim stands smiling beside them. A second photo in the slideshow is a picture of her boys together, with Denim’s arm around Diezel’s shoulder.

“Congratulations @diezel.braxton! Mom is so proud of you. 💜 Howard University here he comes!” Toni Braxton wrote in the caption.

In his own Instagram post last month, the 18-year-old rocked a Howard University sweatshirt and revealed his commitment to the HBCU.

“See you in the fall,” he shared in the short video.

Diezel Braxton is not the only young adult with celebrity parents to take their talents to an HBCU this upcoming fall semester. Hercy Miller, son of rapper and business mogul Master P announced his decision to attend Tennessee State University on March 27.

“110% committed,” the athlete tweeted. “Tennessee State here I come.”

Miller, who also graduated high school this month shared with ESPN’s The Undefeated how although he was scouted by Division I college programs such as LSU, Vanderbilt, Missouri, UCLA, University of Southern California, and Western Kentucky, he selected the Nashville campus.

“I know with me, I can change the narrative. People think that you just need to go to a big school to become a pro or just to be great and that’s not true. A lot of great people came out of HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and mid-majors; just they don’t have the same spotlight. So, with me, I just wanted to make a change. I wanted to be different.”