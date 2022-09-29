Tony Yayo Gets In Heated Discussion Over G-Unit/The Game Feud

Tony Yayo attends the Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

Things got heated as Tony Yayo opened up about the residual effects of G-Unit’s feud with former member The Game in a new interview.

During his recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion Tuesday (Sept. 27), Yayo, 44, reflected on turbulent moments involving the California rapper before admitting that they left “millions on the table” by breaking up.

“Without 50, Game, Banks, Buck, Yayo. We could have went out and made millions overseas. But [he] started the G-Unot,” Yayo snarled. “When I was on that balcony in Battery Park, and I heard 50 giving him all those records, I’m looking at him like, ‘You giving him all this sh*t bro?'”

“You gotta think about this. You got L.A. ni**as blowing up an East Coast ni**a,” he expressed as he referenced Dr. Dre signing 50 Cent. “What you think ni**as in the studio saying? We New York ni**as. ‘You gotta blow up the West Coast. The West Coast the best coast, blood.'”

After Tony attempts to stop discussing Game, Hoffa nudges more about the topic, causing the Queens rapper to lose his unshakable cool.

“When sh*t goes sour and the money slow up, ni**as start tripping,” he said. “Never bite the hand that feeds you. What’s up with loyalty, homie? You know the era ni**as came up in, man. Loyalty is everything.”

“Y’all keep acting like Game is the real legacy of G-Unit,” he barked. “No, it’s Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and 50 Cent, ni**a. ‘Cause any New York issues that happened, I had to deal with when ni**as pulled up. Understand? When I was on [Rikers Island], I had to deal with issues G-Unit had. I wasn’t in PC. No, ni**as is real ni**as. Game is on the West Coast, that’s his shit. We had to deal with Jimmy Henchman.”

G-Unit and The Game’s feud began around the mid-2000s and became a touchy topic to those in immediate proximity. 50 Cent also notoriously began beefing with Fat Joe and Jadakiss after they appeared on Ja Rule’s 2004 “New York.”

50 then began rallying the Unit and readying them for war. However, The Game declined the war invitation, claiming he had no issues with Kiss or Joe, resulting in the G-Unit leader kicking the Compton rapper out of the group. And the vibes have been off ever since.

Most recently, 50 Cent and The Game took shots at each other on Instagram. The businessman threw jabs at Game after Power snagged an Emmy for his contribution to Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which The Game wasn’t apart of.