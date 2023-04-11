Tony Yayo Says G-Unit’s “Realest” Beef Was With Fat Joe And Terror Squad

Rap artist Tony Yayo, a member of the hip hop group G-Unit, performs with rap artist 50 Cent at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort June 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tony Yayo has been reflecting on his career in recent months, with the 45-year-old most recently revealing that his crew, G-Unit, had their “realest” beef with Fat Joe and Terror Squad.

The “I Know You Don’t Love Me” rapper linked up with Terror Squad member Pistol Pete on Monday (April 10) in New York City. Pete shared a video on Instagram where the South Jamaica, N.Y. rapper spoke about their past tension

“Yo, the realest beef was with Terror Squad,” Yayo stated. “He was a real ni**a, I gotta give it up. The realest beef was with Fat Joe and them. We outside.”

Clearly, bygones are bygones, as Pete responded “Tony Yayo, we f**k with you, though. We out here in the trenches, ni**a. We out here, f**k all that. We out here together, ni**a, a bunch of real ni**as.” Notably, current G-Unit signee Uncle Murda and Staten Island, N.Y. rapper CJ were also present.

G-Unit and Terror Squad’s feud began after Fat Joe decided to work with Ja Rule, whom 50 Cent is still at odds with to this day. Fif threw shots at the South Bronx, N.Y. rapper on his tracks “Piggy Bank” and “My Fofo” before they both traded disses in person at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards. Their crews also almost got into a fight that evening.

Fat Joe spoke about their beef in his memoir The Book Of Jose and how the back-and-forth at the VMAs cost him a $20 million sneaker deal with Jordan Brand. The “Lean Back” rapper met up with Michael Jordan just a few days after the award show and the six-time NBA Champion revoked their agreement to debut Fat Joe Jordans. “‘You know I love you, Big Joe, but you’re too hot right now,’ he told me on a phone call,” Joe wrote. “‘I wanted to do it, but I’m not into all that rap beef. With all this controversy, we can’t do the sneaker anymore.’”

He continued, writing “Lost about $20 million by not getting that deal. I lost out on other endorsements too. Promoters definitely didn’t book me and 50 Cent on the same shows. Everybody had to keep us separated.”