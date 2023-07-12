Tony Yayo Recounts Time He Knew Eminem Was A “Real Ni**a” For Standing Up To Suge Knight

Eminem is regarded as one of the best rappers of all time, but Tony Yayo holds him in high esteem for another reason. The 45-year-old rapper described a moment where Marshall Mathers stood up to Suge Knight during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.

The “So Seductive” rapper explained how Slim Shady, several others, and himself were on set for the video shoot of 50 Cent’s classic 2003 record “In Da Club” in Los Angeles. All of a sudden, the former CEO of Death Row Records appeared with a group of Mexican gangsters and caused a commotion.

“Cameras are falling, dancers are running, everybody’s running,” he said before describing how the “Lose Yourself” artist maintained his composure. “This is why I always respected Eminem, 50 and ni**as that was with us.”

“Now, we from New York; you ain’t never seen a ni**a with a tattoo on his forehead,” Tony Yayo continued, describing Suge Knight and the people he was with. “We like, ‘Damn, what we got to lose? If we don’t pop now, we going back to the hood!’ So it’s like, fight these Mexican Blood ni**as, killer ni**as, or go back home to the crib. Might as well go all out and fight right here! We around Dr. Dre so it’s like, ‘Yo, we gotta do what we gotta do.’

“[Suge] lights his cigar and he trying to see what you gon’ do. This is when I knew Eminem was real. He was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k, man!’ […] 50 ni**as outside. ‘What’s up?!’ And then the ni**a Suge just walked away,” Yayo said, stating that the Mexican gangsters looked confused at Knight backing down before they also retreated.

Tony Yayo credited Em’s boldness to the fact that he is from Detroit, saying “Remember, it’s documented, Proof told Suge, ‘Yo, you killed 2Pac!’ in the middle of a party. Them Detroit ni**as are kinda crazy, bruh! Them 7, 8 Mile ni**as always been crazy … You could ask anybody, Proof was a wild boy. Rest in peace to Proof.” Check out the full Drink Champs episode.

Former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf discussed this almost-fight back in August 2022, including how Eminem put on a bulletproof vest in preparation for the possible scuffle. “Eminem came back with the vest,” Smurf said. “Eminem was outside with them. Dre wasn’t outside. 50 wasn’t outside, but Eminem was outside. I guess they had to protect they breadwinner. Eminem put on his vest and ran back outside with us. Shout out to Eminem.” Check out the clip above.