Tony Yayo Reflects On Racial Hate G-Unit Received For Eminem Affiliation

"What does color have to do with anything with music?" the "So Seductive" rapper asked.

Tony Yayo at the 'Power' premiere, wearing a Black t-shirt and Black hat.; 50 Cent at Starz FYC Day, wearing a grey suit and pink shirt.; Eminem performing at the Super Bowl, wearing a Black jacket.
Tony Yayo, 50 Cent and Eminem Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The members of G-Unit were lovable villains in their prime, but some people just flat-out hated the collective. Tony Yayo recently spoke about some of the racial hate that he and his comrades received for being close to Eminem.

The Thoughts Of A Predicate Felon artist has been a constant presence on VladTV, but every appearance has yielded a unique story. That rang true in his Thursday (May 25) appearance, where he spoke about Marshall Mathers and how people, including The Source Magazine, judged them for standing alongside the Detroit rapper.

“We even got called house ni**as for fucking with Eminem,” Yayo recalled. “The Source, they would take it to a whole ‘nother level. That’s when the disrespect for me was like, ‘Well damn, what does color have to do with anything with music? What does color have to do with anything with people?’ I don’t care what color or religion you are. That’s just me. We from New York. It’s a melting pot of people.”

Tony Yayo said he doesn’t view guests in the culture as “culture vultures,” and reiterated how influential Eminem has been in his career. He even referenced Melle Mel’s comments about the “Lose Yourself” rapper, and how he is only a top-five rapper of all time because he’s white.

“Till the day it’s all said and done, I’ma shout-out Eminem,” Yayo continued. “But everybody always blow shots at Eminem. He wouldn’t be on [Billboard‘s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time] list if he wasn’t a f**king lyrical tyrant. If he wasn’t f**king nice with it, they wouldn’t be mad at him.”

The “So Seductive” rapper recently reflected on G-Unit’s beef with Fat Joe and Terror Squad, saying it was their “realest” feud during a meetup with Pistol Pete. The tension began when Joey Crack collaborated with Ja Rule and culminated in the infamous back-and-forth at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards where the two crews almost came to blows.

