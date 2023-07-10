Tony Yayo Says Biggie Was A Better Rapper Than Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Responds

Tony Yayo believes that The Notorious B.I.G. was a superior lyricist to Ice Cube, an opinion that’s resulted in Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., entering the fray in defense of his father.

During a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Yayo and co-host DJ EFN engaged in a heated debate over who was the better rapper between Biggie and Cube, with the two going back-and-forth while passionately stating their cases. At one point during the episode, Yayo asked DJ EFN to name his favorite rapper of all-time, with the Miami rep responding by choosing Ice Cube, a response that appeared to shock the G-Unit member, who picked Biggie as his top choice. When asked to clarify whether he felt Ice Cube was the better rapper, DJ EFN stood pat on his answer, leading Yayo to scoff incredulously in response. “That’s crazy bro,” the Queens native said of EFN’s response. “This ni**a said Ice Cube over Biggie.”

EFN began to explain that him being born in Los Angeles makes him more partial to Cube than Biggie, adding that Biggie is in his Top 5 list of rappers. Further pressing the issue, Yayo responded by asking him whether Ice Cube had better rap verses than the late rap legend or if he was a greater storyteller than Big, with EFN choosing the former N.W.A. member in both categories. As Yayo repeated the opening lyrics from The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ni**as Bleed,” EFN argued that Cube’s vicious diss record “No Vaseline” would “obliterate” that particular Biggie song, leading Yayo to appear exasperated with the debate. “You’re f**king bugging, ni**a,” he told EFN. “You f**king lost your mind.”

The “So Seductive” rapper was sure to give Ice Cube his props as a legend in his own right, but maintained that The Notorious B.I.G. had the clear edge as a storyteller, naming him alongside Slick Rick as the best ever in that regard. Yayo then continued to shoot down the notion that Ice Cube was on par with Biggie as a lyricist, adding “You lost your mind, ni**a. Ice Cube is better than Biggie? Is he crazy?”

The conversation between Yayo and EFN went viral and caught the attention of Cube’s son O’Shea, who saluted DJ EFN for sticking to his guns. He also claimed that The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death album was directly inspired by Ice Cube’s classic sophomore solo album Death Certificate in his response.

“Shoutout to @djEFN,” Jackson Jr. wrote on Twitter while sharing a clip of Yayo and the co-host’s spirited exchange. “People know who my goat is so it’s not fair to even ask me. But I will say that Life After Death whole concept is from Death Certificate. Ask @Diddy if I’m lying.”

The acclaimed thespian was sure to note that “It’s all love at the end of the day” and there’s no beef on his end regarding Yayo’s opinion.

See O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s response below.