Tony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Will Be A Target In Prison

Tony Yayo is not one to bite his tongue, and in this case, opted to share his two cents on Tory Lanez following his recent conviction. The Chixtape rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The trial stemmed from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The G-Unit rapper appeared on VladTV and explained how he feels the Canadian artist will be treated in prison, based on personal experience.

“I mean, it could be rough. People are not used to the conditions,” said Yayo, 44. “You nobody, you just a number. They gon’ make you feel like you’re not R. Kelly or Bill Cosby, they tryna make you feel like you just a number, and that’s what you are, just like everybody else.”

The “Rocket Chamber” rapper continued, “Motherf**kers don’t care. If you get out of line, a motherf**ker will get out of line with you too. And then you more of a target. C’mon, L.A. county? You seen they put up his meal. ‘Yo, Tory Lanez in here.’ That’s the talk of the jail, and now everybody in the jail got something to talk about.”

Later, Yayo put himself in the Sorry 4 What rapper’s shoes to detail what he would’ve done.

“[Megan Thee Stallion] got hit in the foot, it’s not an attempted murder, so for me, I probably woulda just copped out,” he explained.

He added, “Look at Tory, you go to jail on Christmas, you think you gon’ beat the case, and then my lawyer would’ve got punched in the face, ’cause I’m not spending a quarter million dollars, and my lawyer’s not telling me, ‘yo, we might lose this.’”

Lanez was found guilty two days before Christmas and was taken into custody onsite.

He is facing 22 years in prison and deportation. His sentencing will be rendered later this month.

