Too Short Apologizes After Comments On Love For “Mixed Heritage Women” Resurfaces

Too Short speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Too Short found himself at the center of controversy after a clip of a 2020 Instagram Live conversation between himself and rapper Saweetie began to spread on social media. In the resurfaced discussion, the Bay Area native declared his preference for mixed-race women and love for interracial relationships.

“Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed. And the Bay did that to me.”

“I feel that way about life, too,” he added. “Like biracial babies are…You can take the two ugliest motherf**kin’ from different races and they’d f**k and make a baby and that baby would just be beautiful. It happens all the time….but it’s true. You’ll be like, ‘I know y’all didn’t make that baby!’ You can see it.”

Now, the “Blow The Whistle” artist has issued a statement of apology. Too Short sent a video atonement to digital tabloid outlet TMZ with a message directed at anyone offended by his remarks.

“I would like to apologize to anybody that’s offended by my words,” he said. “I am from the Bay Area, I come up in the Bay, and you know, the whole racial thing to me has never been a factor in my circle.”

The 55-year-old continued, “I love my blackness, I love my family—on my mother’s side and my father’s side. We have every complexion: light, curly, dark, everything. You can’t have blood in your body that makes you better than someone else. You can’t be born of better parents or better breeding—it’s no such thing. Real beauty is in every economic class, every race, and you can go find that ugly exactly everywhere too.”

The apology shared alternative beliefs to those championed by the rapper in the initial video. Saweetie even caught some of the heat due to the editing of the viral clip which appeared to show the “Tap In” singer shrugging off the remarks.

She shared an extended version of the back-and-forth where she showed disdain for his comments and uplifted Black women and Black children.

“Black women are beautiful period!” she added when uploading the longer video, stating the user who shared the viral clip blocked her account.

Since @idkthreat blocked me make sure y’all post the whole clip. Black women are beautiful period! pic.twitter.com/ZqP9py7VFR — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) October 8, 2021

Watch the full conversation between Too Short and Saweetie below.