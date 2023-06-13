Tori Bowie’s Cause Of Death Was Related To Childbirth Complications

Tori Bowie died on May 2 at age 32 in bed at her home in Florida. However, on Tuesday (June 13), it was revealed by TMZ that the Olympic gold medalist was eight months pregnant with a baby girl and in active labor at the time of her death.
The coroner’s report stated that Bowie died from childbirth-related complications. After not hearing from her for a few days, the athlete’s family grew worrisome and called local authorities to perform a wellness check. It was then that they found her deceased.
Bowie was declared to be the world’s fastest woman in 2017 after winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. She came in at 10.85 seconds. The year prior, she won three medals at the Summer Olympics in Brazil — one gold as part of the women’s 4×100 meter relay team, one silver, and one bronze in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash races, respectively.
Bowie’s death was confirmed by her management. “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister,” read the statement. “Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”