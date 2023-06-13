Tori Bowie’s Cause Of Death Was Related To Childbirth Complications

Tori Bowie died on May 2 at age 32 in bed at her home in Florida. However, on Tuesday (June 13), it was revealed by TMZ that the Olympic gold medalist was eight months pregnant with a baby girl and in active labor at the time of her death.

The coroner’s report stated that Bowie died from childbirth-related complications. After not hearing from her for a few days, the athlete’s family grew worrisome and called local authorities to perform a wellness check. It was then that they found her deceased.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 06: Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Women’s 100 Metres Final during day three of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bowie was declared to be the world’s fastest woman in 2017 after winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. She came in at 10.85 seconds. The year prior, she won three medals at the Summer Olympics in Brazil — one gold as part of the women’s 4×100 meter relay team, one silver, and one bronze in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash races, respectively.

Bowie’s death was confirmed by her management. “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister,” read the statement. “Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”