Tori Kelly Reacts To Beyoncé Sending Her Flowers Following Hospitalization

Following Tori Kelly’s recent hospitalization, a slew of people wished her well and sent gifts to her home, including Beyoncé. The 30-year-old shared a relatable reaction.

“Ummmmm beyoncé??,” wrote Kelly in a text after being told that Queen Bey sent the massive bouquet of white roses to her house.

The Grammy-winning songbird shared the gift in an Instagram photo dump captioned “home sweet home.” Her dogs, Frodo and Dobby, “wrote” a card that said, “Love you mom! Get better soon.” The two poodles snuggled up to Kelly as she played video games on her Nintendo Switch, watched Friends, and ate specialty donuts.

The California native was hospitalized on July 24 after collapsing during a dinner with friends. Blood clots were later found in her legs and lungs.

Days after her admittance, she released a handwritten statement regarding her condition and recent EP.

“Hi friends… as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” read the message. “It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful, but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Kelly continued, “Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle present the music from being yours on friday! I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

The singer was discharged on Monday (July 31) and has since returned home with her husband, André Murillo, to rest and continue recovering.