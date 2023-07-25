Tori Kelly Hospitalized For Blood Clots After Collapsing While At Dinner

Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night (July 23) after she collapsed while at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles.

The Hiding Place singer, 30, is being treated for blood clots around her lungs and legs at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. TMZ reported that Kelly’s heart began beating rapidly before she fainted. Her friends transported her directly to the hospital, instead of calling an ambulance, to ensure she received the best care.

Sources told the outlet that her condition is “really serious.” TMZ added that doctors are working to determine if the clots are near her heart, and she’s reportedly “been in and out of consciousness.”

Back in March, the two-time Grammy winner released “missin u,” her first solo single since the arrival of her holiday LP, A Tori Kelly Christmas.

Her new EP, tori, is slated for release on Friday (July 28). The seven-track project has two lone features from Jon Bellion and Arya Starr and includes brand-new records like “cut,” “shelter,” and a R&B edit of the lead single.

“missin u” is Kelly’s debut release under her new deal with Epic. Upon its release, she explained, “This new era represents so much growth for me. I am extremely grateful for everything I’ve been able to do so far in my career but there’s so much more I’ve yet to share with the world. I’m stepping more into myself & feeling more confident than ever before & that’s something that has bled into my music, as well.”

Fans are flooding social media with prayers for the beloved singer. One tweeted, “the purest soul. using her talents to glorify the Creator. no weapons formed against tori kelly shall prosper. amen.” Another wrote, “i grew up listening to Tori Kelly just completely in awe with her beautiful lyricism and her astounding tone. here’s my favorite from her as she makes a speedy recovery. praying and sending love.”