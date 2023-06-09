Tory Lanez, DaBaby Allegedly Planned To Crash Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Performance

Prosecutors in the 2020 shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion have now listed another allegation against Tory Lanez that also involves DaBaby.

Per XXL, a court memorandum was filed on behalf of prosecutors, outlining reasons for a 13-year prison stint for Lanez, who will be sentenced next week. In the legal document, both rappers were named in an incident that took place in 2021, where they allegedly planned to bum rush Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud Miami performance.

On Tuesday (June 6), the memorandum filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford suggested Tory, née Daystar Peterson, receive a lengthy sentence without probation, noting his actions that took place pre and post trial.

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI’s How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“On July 25, 2021, [Megan Thee Stallion] performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Fla., as a scheduled performer,” the memo states. “Scheduled to perform immediately after [Megan Thee Stallion] was Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, professionally known as ‘DaBaby.’ This was a highly publicized event, attended by roughly 75,000 people. [Tory Lanez] was not a scheduled performer.”

“During [Megan Thee Stallion’s] performance, [Tory Lanez] went through security clearance and entered the green room,” it continues. “These areas were within 100 yards of the stage where [Megan Thee Stallion] was performing, in violation of the protective order. It was also brought to [Megan Thee Stallion’s] attention that [Tory Lanez] and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage during her performance.”

“In no way was [Megan Thee Stallion] previously aware of nor did she consent to [Tory Lanez’s] presence at the venue when she would be performing. [Megan Thee Stallion] was incredibly fearful after discovering [Tory Lanez] was at the venue and within the 100 prohibited yards,” the statement went on.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Although the crashing of Meg’s performance never happened, the “Shake Sum’n” rapper did bring Lanez out during his set, resulting in an arrest and hefty increase in Lanez’s bail. The Sorry 4 What artist’s appearance at Rolling Loud was in violation of Megan’s protective order against him. The 31-year-old’s bail was then set to $250,000.

In addition, it also didn’t help that Lanez joined DaBaby on the 2021 track, “Skat,” causing friction between Meg and her former collaborator. Following their musical effort, DaBaby also claimed that he slept with the Traumazine MC around the same time as Lanez on his song “Boogeyman.”

He raps, “You played with me, that sh*t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her/ I was fu**in’ on Megan Thee Stallion/ Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

Tory Lanez is due back in court on Tuesday (June 13) for sentencing at 10:30 a.m PT. Due to his crime being considered “a high level of callousness,” the singer/rapper could be facing “more than the middle range of his maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months.” He’s already served nearly seven months in jail.