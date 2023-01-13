Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her.

In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”

The former pastor added, “We know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul, and to not be bound up with hatred. Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually diseases of the bones. It has been proven, and it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real-life force in your life.”

Despite forgiving Megan Thee Stallion for whatever reasons he feels are valid, he shifted his focus to fighting “the machine” for justice in Tory’s case.

“Some will no doubt actually question: ‘Is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on?'” he rhetorically asked. “Yes, we have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.”

Sonstar nicknamed the justice system “the machine” after his son was handed his fate at the end of the year. While in court, Mr. Peterson was forcibly removed from the room for blurting out that the court system was “wicked” and that the prosecutors were “evil.”

Cameras caught up with Tory’s father outside the courthouse where he began to name those who he felt were to blame for his son’s demise.

After naming Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro and Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, he proclaimed, “The whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you, JAY-Z! You, who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men — and you’re still doing it.”

Roc Nation manages Megan.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges: felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

His sentencing has been delayed from Jan. 27, 2023 to Feb. 28, 2023, and he has changed his legal representation. The 30-year-old has hired attorney David Kenner, who is known for beating Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder case. He’s also represented Suge Knight in another case in the ’90s.

