Tory Lanez Placed On House Arrest Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez will begin house arrest on Oct. 31 and will have to abide by this restriction until his Nov. 28 trial for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This decision was made as a result of his alleged fight with August Alsina on Sept. 17.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the 30-year-old appeared in a Los Angeles court for a hearing connected to his bond for the shooting case. XXL confirmed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office that a judge ordered him to house arrest during the hearing.

TMZ reports that prosecutors in the Megan Thee Stallion case argued that the Sorry 4 What artist is a menace to society and his bail amount is not sufficient in deterring him from engaging in similar behavior. The Brampton, Canada artist’s attorney, Shawn Holley, retorted by saying that no charges had been filed against her client regarding the Alsina scuffle. Still, the judge did not waver.

The “Entanglements” artist revealed on Sept. 18, with a lengthy Instagram post, that the “Jerry Sprunger” rapper took issue with Alsina not embracing him backstage after a concert in Chicago. The two exchanged words before Lanez allegedly punched August before fleeing. Alsina’s Instagram photo shows blood leaking from his mouth.

A video later surfaced of the handshake gone wrong, though it does not include the alleged physical altercation. However, later in the footage, Tory Lanez can be seen smiling and high-fiving a fan as they say “Tory said he just knocked August Alsina a** right out. One punch crushed him.”

Tory has been a polarizing public figure ever since being charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. The Chixtape artist has repeatedly professed his innocence via social media and the music he has released since the incident. Trials have been pushed back several times, but Lanez will be facing up to 24 years in prison upon appearing in court on Nov. 28.





