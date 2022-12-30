Tory Lanez Jail Call To Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks

Though Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial surrounding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, new information continues to drop. A phone call that the 30-year-old made from jail to the Grammy winner’s ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, has leaked online this week.

On Thursday evening (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique At Nite posted recorded audio from the phone conversation which appears to have taken place soon after the alleged shooting happened and the Sorry 4 What rapper was taken into custody. The Brampton, Canada artist sounded weary over the phone, inquiring as to how the “Savage” rapper was doing and what hospital she and Harris were at.

“Megan’s still in the hospital. I’m outside the hospital,” Harris said before later telling him “Cedar Medical,” the medical facility where the Houston rapper was being cared for. In between his questioning of their location, Lanez attempted to explain the circumstances for why he acted the way he did, though he does not specifically mention the alleged shooting. The “Say It” artist also apologized repeatedly.

“Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f**kin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the f**k was going on.” He continued, “I ain’t never do some sh*t like that […] I didn’t even understand what the f**k was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry, bruh.”

Harris echoed his distraught tone, replying “I don’t know. There’s a lot…There’s a lot that happened.” Tory then offers more context as to his reported intoxication, saying “When I got to the house, I assure you, off the top ni**as, they gave me like five shots off the door. I was outta there.” He later reveals that he didn’t even remember what they were arguing about.

They’ve leaked Tory Lanez’ phone call from Jail to Kelsey after the shooting. This is definitely why the Jury unanimously found him Guilty pic.twitter.com/v2mqrUOjbt — ScHoolBoy T (@MT_Prxphet) December 30, 2022

Finally, Lanez requests Harris contact his security so he can be bailed out of jail. Harris replies that she will reach out in an effort to handle the situation before news begins to spread. She adds that Megan Thee Stallion’s team was already working on keeping the situation low, and Tory responds that the backlash will likely all fall on him and not the Traumazine rapper.

Though he does not specifically mention what exactly happened beyond the argument and what he did, his tone throughout the phone call sounds both guilty and defeated. Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three charges and could face up to 22 years in prison plus deportation when sentencing takes place in January 2023. Fans are currently petitioning for his verdict to be appealed via Change.org, and have amassed over 48,000 signatures.











