Tory Lanez’s Lawyers File Motion For Therapy And Probation Instead Of Prison

Tory Lanez lawyers have filed a motion to get the rapper registered into therapy and probation instead of serving prison time. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff of Law&Crime, his attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, submitted documents on Tuesday (Aug. 1), claiming that the Canadian musician suffered from alcoholism during the night of the shooting. Therefore, his “culpability” was significantly reduced.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder… Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability.”

The memo continues speaking to the artist’s psychological trauma, claiming that a psychologist in jail visited the rapper in July 2023. His attorney’s lengthy doc also reveals more about Tory’s past, talking about how his mother died when he was 11 and living in a “crack-infested” area “plagued by violence” — all of which led to him developing an alcohol dependency.

Regarding probation, Daystar Peterson’s attorneys claim Lanez’s case “is an unusual case in which the interests of justice would best be served if Mr. Peterson is granted probation.” But if the judge doesn’t honor their request for probation, they would much rather want their client to serve three years in prison instead of thirteen.

Additionally, the 41-page memo calls the “quality of the investigation” into question, calling the evidence that Tory is guilty “is questionable at best and by no means overwhelming.”

As of July 2023, Peterson received a sentencing hearing set for Aug. 7, 2023. Tory’s team has since been working hard to free the artist from jail. In June 2023, Cuniff reported that Baez asked that Judge Herriford be dismissed from the case due to claims of “favoritism.”

The pair stated in their appellate petition that Herriford made them present their arguments in his “preferred order.” They also claim the judge didn’t allow them to call witnesses and interrupted them during their arguments.

“Conversely, the judge gave the people a full and fair opportunity to present arguments uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the people did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s legal team motioned.