Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion Trial Pushed Back As Eyewitness Subpoenaed

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing case will now start trial sometime in December instead of this month. According to Rolling Stone, the trial – stemming from the 2020 incident in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet and wounding her – will now start between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was granted the request for delay by Judge David Herriford due to the other cases of his defense lawyer Shawn Holley. Holley is also representing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer who is currently being accused of sexual assault. He is also concurrently representing actor Danny Masterson as well in a serial rape trial that will begin in October.

Lanez showed up for his court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 14) ahead of key witness Kelsey Harris – Megan’s ex-best friend. The judge subpoenaed Harris to return to court on Dec. 9 as she was the only one in the car with Megan (born Megan Pete) and Lanez on the night of the alleged shooting. Since the July incident, Harris has remained rather quiet about the events that took place that night and must now speak as a possible witness after jury selection, which will take place starting Dec. 5.

Kelsey Harris leaving courthouse after she was ordered to return Dec. 9 as witness called by prosecutors in Tory Lanez felony assault case. She was in SUV with Tory and Megan Thee Stallion. Prosecutor estimates jury selection will start Dec. 5. pic.twitter.com/u7bVdrCseb — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) September 14, 2022

“They’re keeping their options open,” defense lawyer Lou Shapiro said about the subpoena. “One way or another, they believe she could be beneficial to their case.” Megan The Stallion made claims that Harris accepted “hush money” from Lanez following the alleged assault. The Traumazine rapper also claimed that Harris met up with Lanez at a hotel two days later while she was recovering in the hospital.

Megan told RS in her June cover story, “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan shared that Harris allegedly said she felt her “back was against the wall” and “didn’t know what to do.” The “Her” artist recalled her response to Kelsey as, “What the fuck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

According to Thee Stallion, the accused Chixtape rapper and singer was grateful for Harris’ silence. She claims Lanez told Harris, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”

The L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged Lanez with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. TMZ recently caught up with Lanez and asked him about the forthcoming trial, he simply responded that he’s “chilling.”