Tory Lanez May Have Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective Order

Tory Lanez’s appearance alongside DaBaby at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami garnered headlines; however, the buzz may have come at the expense of legal ramifications against the Canadian rap-singer.

TMZ reports that Megan Thee Stallion’s team believes Lanez’s performance with DaBaby breached the protective order that was put in place against him after allegedly shooting Thee Stallion in the foot during a July 2020 incident. According to the protective order, Lanez is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Thee Stallion. Although she was backstage during his performance of “SKAT,” his new collaboration with DaBaby, this placed still him within close proximity to the “Body” rapper. In response to Lanez’s suspected violation, Seminole Tribal Police and the L.A. County D.A.’s office were contacted by Thee Stallion’s team.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in November 2020. He has maintained his innocence, but is barred from speaking about the actual shooting incident itself by the protective order, which his legal team filed a request to be modified this past January, but it was denied.

According to legal documents, Lanez’s relative silence on the matter is not an admission of guilt and he will address Thee Stallion, 26, during their forthcoming legal proceedings.

The documents read in part: “[Lanez’s] failure to respond to [Megan’s] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims. Nothing can be further from the truth. Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in the case… [Lanez] is unable to respond meaningfully to any of the statements made by [Megan]. [Lanez] has been careful to comply with the protective order, but at this point, the protective order is significantly prejudicial to [Lanez] and jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.”

Still, the gag order has not stopped the “Talk To Me” singer from, well, talking. As VIBE previously reported, during an appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 freestyle series on July 20, Lanez accused the Houston Hottie’s team of framing him for the shooting incident, rapping: “Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby / What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy / But it’s true so don’t play me / Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me.”

The freestyle quickly went viral with many fans disparaging him for alluding that the “Savage” rapper only won hardware at the 2021 BET Awards because of sympathy she garnered from the Hollywood Hills shooting incident and continuing to defend himself amid the allegations instead of taking responsibility for the alleged crime committed.

