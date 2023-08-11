Tory Lanez Refuses “To Apologize For Something That I Did Not Do” After Sentencing

After being handed a 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday (Aug. 8), Tory Lanez has now issued a statement via Instagram, where he clarified that he still maintains his innocence. The rapper/singer has vowed that he won’t “stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

Lanez took to IG on Thursday evening (Aug. 10), with a letter to “The Umbrellas,” a nickname he’s given his fans. Throughout the statement, the 31-year-old mentioned how he’s always faced adversities in life, but has always prevailed. He also made it clear that he’s apologized for “all verbal and intimate moments” that he shared with Megan Thee Stallion, but that’s it.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.” He also expressed that he won’t allow his decade-long sentence to “intimidate” or “eliminate” him, regardless of how his words are spun.

Take a look at the full statement below:

Instagram/ToryLanez

Lanez, né Daystar Peterson, was accused of shooting the “Savage” rapper in the foot a little over three years ago. The July 2020 shooting occurred after Lanez, Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris all got into an argument after leaving a party.

According to the case, the Houston star exited their vehicle and that’s when Lanez shot at her feet while shouting, “Dance, bi**h!” He was later charged with the shooting and convicted in December 2022.

Although Megan Thee Stallion has not been present in court much — besides one appearance in the beginning of the trial — at the time of sentencing she sent in a statement to “preserve her mental wellbeing.”

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” she wrote. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul… He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened,” Megan continued. “Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”