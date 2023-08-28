Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Responds To Claim He Put Off Appeal To Take Vacation

Meghann Cuniff, a go-to source for all things Tory Lanez since his December 2022 trial began, recently suggested that the Canadian artist’s lawyer, Jose Baez, was busy vacationing in Italy instead of working on his client’s appeal. Baez addressed those claims and called out the legal affairs journalist for being biased.

“It has been brought to my attention that a blogger has claimed that Tory Lanez is not a priority because I’m allegedly in Italy,” Baez wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday (Aug. 26). “For the record, I travel to Italy 2 to 4 times a year. I have both business interests as well as clients who have business in Italy. It is a beautiful country and a privilege to visit.”

“This blogger has had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions,” he continued, in reference to Cuniff. “In fairness to her, she has no legal training and has never worked in the court system, so her opinions have little to no merit whatsoever.”

Ignoring the unprofessional comments, the takeaway from Jose Baez's Instagram stories today is he's no longer sure if he'll file a motion for bail pending Lanez's appeal: "As for other motions, Tory is evaluating ALL of his options."



Jose Baez closed off his message by saying that the appeal had not yet been filed because the court reporter had not finished all of the transcripts. “As for other motions Tory is evaluating ALL of his options. Thank you all, he appreciates your support,” Baez wrote.

Meghann Cuniff responded to his post via Twitter, writing “Ignoring the unprofessional comments, the takeaway from Jose Baez’s Instagram stories today is he’s no longer sure if he’ll file a motion for bail pending Lanez’s appeal: ‘As for other motions, Tory is evaluating ALL of his options.'”

She also shared screenshots of an email exchange where Baez stated that he has been and will always be respectful toward her, and even defended her against supposed comments people have made about her hair. Check out the email exchange below.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence back in December 2022.