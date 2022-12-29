Tracy Morgan Says The Pressure Of Stardom Drove His Alcoholism

Tracy Morgan is known as a jokester, but recently touched on the serious topic of alcoholism, which he’s struggled with in the past.

The 54-year-old appeared on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul this week, where he spoke on how he used alcohol as a coping mechanism upon his ascent to stardom. Morgan recalled being offered free drinks at high-profile clubs and events due to his celebrity status.

“The parties were too late and I started drinking,” the Brooklynite said. “When you’re famous and funny every time you go into the club there is always somebody going, ‘Can I get you a drink? Can I get you a drink?’ Because they think when you’re drunk you’re going to make them laugh, but being drunk has nothing to do with your sense of humor. You’re not even focused when you’re inebriated. So, I’m an alcoholic. I started drinking and I got two DUIs in one year. I thank the Lord I didn’t lose my legs and I didn’t kill nobody and I ain’t go to jail.”

Host Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Morgan also pointed to his casting on the hit sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live during the ’90s as being a catalyst for his increased drinking, which led to him being arrested for driving under the influence on multiple occasions. “I got on SNL and I started drinking,” the Brooklyn rep shared. “‘Cause to do live television in front of 20 million people every week is like being shout out of a cannon.”

The Last O.G. actor continued, adding, “I was on 30 Rock and I got two DUIs. One in L.A. and one here [in New York]. And the one I got here, it was funny because [me and] Jim Jones, we was at a party in the city. I think [Michael] Strahan was having a party and me and Jim was talking and kicking it and all that. And then when I left, some girl that I dissed, I didn’t wanna deal with her no more, she must’ve knew people in the force. So I got on the westside highway, they pulled me over at 125th [Street]. My cousin Love was in the car with me. He was like, ‘Let’s switch, let’s switch,’ and the cop said, ‘Nah.’ They took me in and that’s the last time I got arrested for drunken driving.”

Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G speaks onstage during the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Morgan, who says he’s practiced sobriety for the past 25 years, still refers to himself as an alcoholic, admitting that one mere drink potentially sending him back into a downward spiral is what has kept him from falling off the wagon. “You know what I do,” the Primetime Emmy Award nominee said. “I say I’m an alcoholic and the minute I can’t say that I’m doomed.”

Watch Tracy Morgan’s Kitchen Talk episode here.