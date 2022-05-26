Trae Tha Truth Declines White House Invitation: “I’ll Be In The Field With The People In Need”

As America has not seen a break with ongoing tragedies over the recent months, people like Trae that Truth are finding ways to lend a hand. The recent shooting massacres at Tops Market in Buffalo, N.Y., and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas—which left 19 children and two teachers killed—have put the nation in a state of grievance.

In response, the Houston native and his team have helped put together a Community Food Giveaway for residents in Buffalo for those who relied heavily on Tops Market, as it was the sole grocery store in that area. The event was so important to him that he declined an invitation to visit the White House.

“I was invited to the White House today to meet with the president with the families of those who have been wrongfully murdered by police,” he wrote Wednesday (May 25) on Instagram. “But the people of Buffalo, N.Y. are really in need as well as the families of the children murdered in Uvalde. So I will have to pass. I will be in the field with the people in need.”

In the caption, Trae added, “A lot of families need us more than ever right now so I will be in the field.” He also shared videos and photos from the event, calling the gathering a blessing.

In regards to those affected by the Texas school shooting, Trae The Truth has requested contact information for the victim’s families to offer financial assistance. “Someone connect me to some of the babies who lost they life today,” he posted on Instagram. “I would like to assist some of the funerals…This cold and weak as hell [heartbreak emoji].”

He added in his caption with a prayer hand and broken heart emoji, “This aint right… lets step up to assist them… #Texas.”

Trae tha Truth is no stranger to using his influential platform to give back to those who need it most. In 2020, the philanthropist developed a close relationship and became a significant figure in the life of Lyric, a young cancer patient.

The two shared several memories together, including studio visits, attending events around Houston, meeting with other celebrities, and more. Trae’s selfless efforts didn’t go unnoticed with Lyric as other celebrities like Beyoncé began to show their support, too. Lyric sadly passed away from complications with a brain tumor in 2021, yet Trae’s activism has been ongoing since then.