Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: “Stop With The Cyber Games”

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Travis Scott is vehemently shutting down rumors that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner. An alleging model, Rojean Kar, posted a video of the Astroworld rapper last week from a video shoot, alluding to the idea that they were romantically involved.

Scott, 31, took to his Instagram account to settle the rumors. The Houston-bred rapper claimed he’s never met Kar and also asked for the “continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling” to end.

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

In a since-deleted IG video, Kar said, “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when fu**ing everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, sir.”

She added that she and Scott were together for Valentine’s Day this year. Kar claimed she “ran out” of the establishment before the rapper allegedly had people ask her to come back. “Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?” she said.

Kar also said that she “went along with whatever fu**ing narrative you guys wanted to,” referring to Scott and his team. She then posted an image from Gunna’s birthday party on Feb. 14, with a timestamped text alleging that Trav was “ready to link,” with her after the event.

Scott has shared since-deleted screenshots in response to Kar’s allegations, too. He posted a timestamped photo from Valentine’s Day of a romantically decorated table. He wrote, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

A woman claiming to have worked with Travis for many years, commented on The Shade Room’s post saying: “Big cap. I’ve been working with Travis for 8 years + I was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. this lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does not fuk with her in any way. nothing else to see here [sleep emojis].”

Travis Scott nor Rojean Kar have not made additional comments about the cheating allegations.