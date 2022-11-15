Travis Scott To Executive Produce DJ Screw Biopic

Travis Scott has been tapped as an executive producer of a feature film documenting the life of legendary Hip-Hop icon DJ Screw. According to Deadline, the 31-year-old will work alongside Isaac Yowman on the film, which will be spearheaded by Columbia Pictures’ Vice President Maia Eyre.

Yowman, who previously directed the visual tribute All Screwed Up to the Houston legend, revealed that the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s involvement in the film was happenstance, yet organic. The pair bonded over their respect and admiration for Screw’s musical and cultural influence during a visit at the Cactus Jack team’s office. After their conversation, Yowman says bringing the rap star on board was a no-brainer.

“The love for Screw was mutual, and he told me I had his full support,” Yowman said. “We’re both raised in Mo. City so this means that much more to have him be a part.” He also acknowledged the assistance of the Screwed Up Click founder’s family, particular his sister Michelle Wheeler and his brother Charles, in gaining him access to various members of the crew.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Travis Scott performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“I’m grateful as hell to have his sister Michelle and brother Charles in my corner as a support system, he continued. I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating through the process.”

Screw’s sister spoke on witnessing the film’s creation in live-time and the impact it will have on furthering the world’s knowledge of his contributions. “Continuing the legacy of my brother is most important,” Wheeler said in a statement. “The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie.”

She also revealed that Screw’s family had been pitched on a biopic numerous times over the years, but it wasn’t until Scott and Eyre’s involvement that they felt comfortable with giving the project their blessing. “Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

Wednesday (Nov. 16) marks 22 years since the death of DJ Screw, who passed away in 2000. Credited as the creator of the “chopped-and-screwed” style of rap music, Screw reportedly died from a codeine overdose in addition to fatal drug intoxication. Scott previously paid homage to the spinner on the song “R.I.P. Screw” from his 2018 album Astroworld.

Listen to “R.I.P. DJ Screw” below.