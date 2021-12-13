Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella 2022 Amid Astroworld Festival Backlash

The fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to impact the rapper’s career as it’s now been announced that he’s been removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, according to reports. Scott, who was slated to close out the festival as its headliner, will no longer be a part of the event, which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in California.

Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, has yet to officially release a statement concerning their decision, however, sources say the news has been confirmed by Goldenvoice. Coachella is expected to pay a kill fee in order to remove Scott from the bill, which is estimated to be around 25 percent of the full rate. Cara Lewis Group, the rapper’s representation, was attempting to convince Coachella organizers to allow Scott to remain on the festival lineup, even offering to forgo his performance fee, but the request was declined.

In addition to Scott’s performance being axed by Coachella, the rap star continues to receive backlash from the Astroworld Festival tragedy with various partnerships and endorsements being put on hold or terminated altogether.

Last Friday, Anheuser-Busch announced that it is pulling Scott’s Cacti hard seltzers from the market, and have already deleted Cacti’s social media accounts. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer, a representative for Anheuser-Busch told AdAge. “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

However, according to a spokesperson for Scott, the Cacti hard seltzer deal recently expired on Nov. 30, specifying that Anheuser-Busch’s split with Scott was “not a cancelation or ceasing of an ongoing agreement.” In addition to Coachella and Anheuser-Busch distancing themselves from the 30-year-old, brands like Nike, Epic Games, and Mega64 have also severed ties or paused their business dealings with Scott until further notice.