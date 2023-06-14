Skip to main content
Travis Scott Stars Alongside John McEnroe In Nike Mac Attack Ad

Scott continues his working relationship with the sneaker brand following a slew of signature Air Jordans.

Travis Scott and John McEnroe posing for a picture.
courtesy of Nike.

Travis Scott appeared alongside John McEnroe in Nike’s latest ad campaign for the Mac Attack. Nike revealed in March 2023 that they would be retroing McEnroe’s 1984 signature sneaker and kept details under wraps. Now, the sneaker giant has pulled the veil back on their plans, revealing that Travis would join the tennis legend for Mac’s return. 

Pictures for the ad campaign find the unlikely pair posing in suits together on a tennis court and both men in action shots striking the ball. Additionally, a short was released featuring the two gearing up for what appears to be a tennis match while Travis can be seen rocking the old-school kicks. 

The Mac Attacks will feature their signature vibe releasing in its OG Light Smoke Grey/Black-White colorway, plus its black and blue checkerboard tongue. Nike is scheduled to release the Mac Attack on Friday (June 23) at select retailers. 

Lil Wayne and Jam Morant posing for picture.
Related Story

Ja Morant Ignored Lil Wayne's Help After Gun Controversy, Skip Bayless Claims

Elsewhere on Nike’s release calendar, Ja Morant’s signature Nike shoe immediately sold out upon release despite his gun-related controversy. Dubbed “Hunger,” the new Ja 1 colorway was released on Nike’s SNKRS app in late May 2023, causing the app to freeze at checkout. 

Morant’s latest drop features the Ja 1 silhouette in contrasting colors to represent the “endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.” 

The NBA star’s Ja 1 release arrived weeks after Morant, 23, was suspended for brandishing a firearm in a video for a second time. The Memphis Grizzlies star was seen in the Instagram clip in May 2023 rapping along to an NBA YoungBoy song while in the car with his friend, Davonte Pack. 

Travis Scott playing tennis.
courtesy of Nike
