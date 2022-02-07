Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Announce The Birth Of Baby No. 2

Rap star Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have announced the birth of their second child, revealing the news of their newborn’s arrival on Sunday (Feb. 6). According to Jenner, who posted a photo of her and Scott’s eldest child, daughter Stormi Webster, reaching out and touching the newborn’s hand on Instagram, the baby is a boy and was born last Wednesday (Feb. 2).

The name of the child has yet to be revealed but is expected to be announced soon. According to sources close to the 24-year-old, both she and the child are healthy and doing great and she, Scott, and Stormi are all excited to welcome the new addition to their family.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

News of Jenner’s pregnancy first broke last August following weeks of speculation that the beauty mogul was expecting, with Jenner officially revealing the news via a clip giving viewers a glimpse of the early stages of her pregnancy.

In addition to the clip, which includes appearances from Travis, Stormi, and momager Kris Jenner, Kylie was spotted on numerous occasions showing off her baby bump in public, a stark contrast to her previous pregnancy with Stormi for which she took extreme measures to keep under wraps.

Scott spoke on the impact that fatherhood has had on him during an interview with GQ Germany in October 2019.

“Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,“ he said at the time. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”