Travis Scott Announces $5 Million Community Initiative Project HEAL

Travis Scott has revealed plans for a $5 million initiative named Project HEAL, supporting education and mental health efforts. According to a press release, the program is a multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts. The Houston-rapper kicked off with a $1 million pledge with the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund to grant $10,000 scholarships to students who have excelled academically yet face financial struggles that may prevent graduation.
Past recipients were students at various HBCUs including Howard University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University—Scott’s grandfather’s alma mater where he also served as an educator.
“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” expressed the “SICKO MODE” rapper. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big. It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”
Project HEAL also aims to focus on providing mental health resources to support services for young people in lower-income communities of color, many of whom have few available or accessible. Travis Scott has pledged seven figures to fund digital counseling and telephone hotlines, and free programs with licensed professional counselors and social workers. Houston-based behavioral health expert, Dr. Janice Beal will lead efforts.
“Mental health has traditionally been a taboo subject. As life begins to return to normal, many young people are still suffering and need help to re-adjust after serious disruptions to their experiences at home, in school, and within their community. With Travis Scott’s help, HEAL’s programs will help empower young people to overcome mental health issues and become the best they can be,” explained Dr. Beal in a press statement.
With Project HEAL, the Grammy Award-winning artist has also planned a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston in partnership with his Cactus Jack Foundation. The nonprofit maker space allows young artists, designers, tech innovators, including free studio space, workspace, tool spaces, job and apprenticeship training, youth education, and events.
Lastly, Scott revealed a plan to address safety challenges for large-scale live events through funding the US Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety and a tech-driven device currently in development. According to the press release, this solution is a culmination of stakeholder inputs from key experts from the tech sector, government, emergency response, event management, health, and public safety experts.
The effort to address safety challenges at large-scale events comes after Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival ended in tragedy in 2021 when 10 victims died from compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge. The rapper and event producers face several lawsuits from the fatal event.
