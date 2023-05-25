Travis $cott Plans To Study Architecture At Harvard Once He Retires From Rap

Travis $cott has revealed that after he retires from rap, he plans to tap more into his creative side by attending Harvard University to study architecture.

In the latest cover of PIN-UP magazine, La Flame went through all the letters of the alphabet where he talked about the things he loves.

“Architecture is my true passion,” $cott said. “I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time.”

The 32-year-old actually guest lectured at the Ivy League, where he gave a master class to 500 students on Creativity. At the time, the organization No Label stated, “We wanted our attendees to engage with a creative who defies the labels placed upon them and could speak to the journey of staying true to one’s vision. With his creation of ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott has done just that.”

The students seemed to have gained much knowledge from the Rodeo rapper as one told Complex, “For me personally, the biggest takeaway from Travis’ talk is this: Creativity and inspiration always comes from one’s life experiences. To maximize creativity you must actually live life to the fullest—not behind a screen.”

“You need to be somewhat fearless and not afraid to take risks. Push yourself to be innovative, but at the same time be true to your vision.”

As the Astroworld creator has not revealed a timeline of when he’d look into retiring from rap, he’s gearing up to drop his next album Utopia. He recently announced a “Road to Utopia” Las Vegas residency and was seen promoting the album with a brown briefcase handcuffed to his bodyguard’s arm.

Travis Scott’s bodyguard seen holding a “UTOPIA” briefcase, which was handcuffed to his arm ? ? pic.twitter.com/RdS9y7itw9 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 18, 2023

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself,” the father-of-two said when it came to the letter U in the PIN-UP cover story. “There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.

“With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time,” he added. “They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”

Check out the full cover story with Travis $cott here.