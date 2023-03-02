Travis Scott To Surrender To NYPD Following Alleged Club Assault

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Travis Scott will be turning himself in to the NYPD next week for questioning regarding the alleged assault the rapper was involved in at a Manhattan nightclub on Wednesday morning (March 1).

On Thursday (March 2), Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, deemed the incident, which occurred at Club Nebula in the borough’s midtown section, a “misunderstanding” that was escalated by the media. Schuster also noted that Scott has been in full cooperation with the authorities and is eager to prove his innocence.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” he offered. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Travis Scott performs at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.

According to Ritchie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, the supposed altercation was “blown completely out of proportion” and was a false reflection of the occasion, which was entertaining, by various accounts. The Astroworld rapper was in attendance at Club Nebula in support of Cactus Jack artist Don Toliver, who had been booked to host an after-party at the venue. According to sources close to Scott and the club, the allegations against the rap star are seemingly “the earmarks of a cash grab” and have no validity to them.

Scott is accused of punching a sound engineer in the face and causing $12,000 in damages to equipment, including a video screen and a speaker. He has yet to be formally charged with a crime in connection with the alleged assault.