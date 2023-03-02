Skip to main content
Travis Scott To Surrender To NYPD Following Alleged Club Assault

The club manager and Scott's lawyer maintain the alleged incident was "blown out of proportion."

Travis Scott Wearing Black Shirt
Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Travis Scott will be turning himself in to the NYPD next week for questioning regarding the alleged assault the rapper was involved in at a Manhattan nightclub on Wednesday morning (March 1).

On Thursday (March 2), Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, deemed the incident, which occurred at Club Nebula in the borough’s midtown section, a “misunderstanding” that was escalated by the media. Schuster also noted that Scott has been in full cooperation with the authorities and is eager to prove his innocence.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” he offered. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Travis Scott Wearing T-Shirt And Hat
Travis Scott performs at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.

According to Ritchie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, the supposed altercation was “blown completely out of proportion” and was a false reflection of the occasion, which was entertaining, by various accounts. The Astroworld rapper was in attendance at Club Nebula in support of Cactus Jack artist Don Toliver, who had been booked to host an after-party at the venue. According to sources close to Scott and the club, the allegations against the rap star are seemingly “the earmarks of a cash grab” and have no validity to them.

Travis Scott Wearing Green Coat And White Shirt
Scott is accused of punching a sound engineer in the face and causing $12,000 in damages to equipment, including a video screen and a speaker. He has yet to be formally charged with a crime in connection with the alleged assault.

Travis Scott Wearing Coat
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Travis Scott attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

