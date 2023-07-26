Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Launch Event In Giza Officially Canceled

Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Travis Scott’s Utopia event has been officially canceled. Live Nation released a statement on Wednesday (July 26) announcing that the launch event has been canned due to the show design’s “complex production” issues.

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” the concert promoter said in a statement on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The announcement added that refunds would be included, citing that the company wishes to stay “committed to bringing exceptional live performances.”

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

Scott’s event being canceled arrived after the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions announced they would be suing Travis Scott to stop his Utopia Giza event.

Egyptian lawyer Amr Abdelsalam appeared on Memri TV to speak about their decision to sue Travis ahead of his highly-anticipated event, citing “satanic” practices. He also claimed Scott had a “black record,” with the superstar believing in spreading global “freemasonary” and rewriting Egyptian history.

“This singer has a black record; he is known to be a staunch supporter of global freemasonry and the Afrocentric organization that opposes Egyptian identity and heritage. We have taken all the legal measures to prevent this show,” the lawyer said. “In his shows, the American rapper performs the full range of satanic rites… the well-being of Egyptian citizens is more important to us than holding such a show and justifying it by saying that we need to invigorate tourism.”

Elsewhere, the Houston rapper, 32, has been sharing multiple cover arts for the LP and a trailer for his elusive companion film, Circus Maximus. The rapper hit IG on Tuesday (July 25), to reveal the first look at the movie, excitedly telling his fans to get their tickets.

“AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE!!! LETSSS EATTTTT,” he typed. “CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27, I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONGSIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA.”