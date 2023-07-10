Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Release And Launch Event In Giza

Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Travis Scott announced a Utopia launch event live in Giza, Egypt. On Sunday (July 9), the Houston rapper took to Instagram to reveal the long-awaited project’s commemorative “experience,” ushering fans into “the world of Utopia.”

“Utopia is wherever you are,” his post read, before dropping the coordinates to the event. “Live stream transmitting from Egypt — the Pyramids. July 28.” Travis didn’t disclose the album’s official release date, but he did update his website, making the record available for pre-order, along with customizable bundled merchandise.

In addition to the location reveal, Scott also dropped three accompanying trailers for the LP. Each post included cities that held significance to the forthcoming project’s creation. These locales included Malibu, California; Miraval, France; and his hometown, Houston, Texas. Additionally, the clips show Scott playing the album for Rick Rubin, archival footage of the artist as a child, and the platinum-selling rapper in a white monotone studio.

The mysterious LP will be the rapper’s first studio album since 2018’s Astroworld. Upon release, his fourth record received critical and commercial acclaim, moving 270,000 units in its first week. Astroworld debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and was ultimately certified triple platinum by the RIAA. The 2018 body of work featured guest appearances from Drake, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Stevie Wonder, James Blake, The Weeknd, Juice Wrld, Sheck Wes, and more.

While there have been hints and teases to Utopia over the years, the hype for the record stopped after 2021’s Astroworld Festival tragedy, resulting in 10 deaths — which he will not be criminally charged for. According to NBC News, a Texas grand jury has ruled that the rapper was not responsible for the crowd stampede that killed 10 people at his Houston festival.

The entertainer’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke about his client’s actions during the event. Schaffer expressed that the H-Town artist has been inaccurately portrayed in the media, adding that Scott stopped the show three times.

“Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy,” stated Schaffer. “This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators, and contractors — not performers.”